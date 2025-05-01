NEERI to study environmental impact of Rs 76,200 cr Vadhavan Port project

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has appointed the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur to evaluate the environmental impact of the proposed ~76,220 crore Vadhvan Port, it said on Thursday.

The decision was taken following the Supreme Court’s verdict in February, which directed the Centre to appoint an independent agency to assess the impact.

The institute will study the reports of various institutions and experts conducted as part of the terms of reference given by the expert appraisal committee, and according to the directions of the Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority (DTEPA) for grant of no-objection certificate.