Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey during visit to state

After visiting relief camps in several places and interacting with ethnic violence victims lodged there, the Congress leader met Uikey in the Raj Bhavan here in the evening

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a meeting, at Raj Bhavan, in Imphal. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey during his visit to the state.
After visiting relief camps in several places and interacting with ethnic violence victims lodged there, the Congress leader met Uikey in the Raj Bhavan here in the evening.
Details of the around 45-minute-long minute are not immediately available.
 
This is Gandhi's third visit to the state after ethnic strife began in May last year.
Earlier in the day, the former Congress president visited relief camps in several places.
People displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, which claimed over 200 lives since May last year, are staying in those relief camps.
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

