Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BMW hit-and-run case: Shiv Sena leader remanded in 14-day judicial custody

The Shah family's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, also an accused in the case, was sent to police custody till Tuesday by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

Mumbai: A damaged BMW car that was involved in an accident, parked on the premises of Worli police station, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 7, 2024. A woman was killed after the car rammed into a bike she was riding with her husband. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Mumbai court on Monday remanded Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah in a 14-day judicial custody in a fatal BMW hit-and-run case, in which his son, who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time of the crash, was on the run.
The Sena leader's son, Mihir Shah (24), was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday morning, police said.

The Shah family's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, also an accused in the case, was sent to police custody till Tuesday by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale. Rajesh Shah, who owns the car, and Bidawat, who was in the luxury vehicle at the time of the accident, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the crash, and they were produced before the court on Monday.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The police have booked all three under a range of charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. However, the court noted that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) did not apply to Rajesh Shah, a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena from neighbouring Palghar district.

The court remanded the politician in 14-day judicial custody and sent his driver to one-day police custody. Mihir Shah was still absconding and the police have formed six teams to arrest him. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah to prevent him from fleeing the country.

The deceased Kaveri Nakhwa was going with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road in Worli when the luxury car's driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler around 5.30 am on Sunday.

After the accident, the accused fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Mihir Shah left the car and his driver Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, near Kala Nagar in Bandra and escaped.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

bjp flag,lok sabha

Oppn questions Maha govt over Rs 11 cr reward to cricketers, BJP hits back

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Didn't change parties, corruption allegations never proved: Ajit Pawar

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Maha council polls: 12 candidates in fray after nomination of 2 rejected

Eknath Shinde

Zero tolerance for drug trade in any form in Maharashtra: CM Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav demands complete farm loan waiver, implementation before Maha polls

Topics : Shiv Sena Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon