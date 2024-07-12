Business Standard
Delhi excise policy case: SC grants interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will continue to remain in Tihar Jail in relation to a liquor policy scam under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

The Supreme Court, on Friday, granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case. The top court has redirected the petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a larger bench.

While granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister, the top court said that the AAP supremo has “suffered incarceration of 90 days”.
However, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to be held in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to a corruption case involving an alleged liquor policy scam.
 
During the bail plea hearing for Kejriwal, the Supreme Court said that it lacks the authority to mandate the removal of an elected representative, stating that such decisions must be made by the Chief Minister himself.
 
Earlier, the SC Bench had granted interim bail to Kejriwal until June 1 to enable his participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign. Following the expiration of his interim bail, Kejriwal returned to jail on June 2.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with allegations that he, along with AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and others, conspired to manipulate the Delhi excise policy of 2021-22 to benefit certain liquor vendors unfairly.

Excise policy scam: CBI arrests Kejriwal


Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case of 2021-22, which has since been withdrawn. The CBI took action to investigate alleged irregularities in the policy's formulation, citing Kejriwal's lack of cooperation.

During his court appearance following the arrest, Kejriwal accused the CBI of constructing a misleading narrative through media reports, blaming his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, for the excise policy decisions.

On June 29, a Delhi court sent him to judicial custody till July 12.

Seeking bail in the CBI case, Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court, which on July 2 requested the CBI's response. The hearing is scheduled for July 17. 

Additionally, Kejriwal's legal team indicated plans to file a separate bail plea challenging his arrest by the CBI.

A bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna heard the matter and issued a notice to the CBI, demanding a response within a week.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

