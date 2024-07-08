Business Standard
Rahul urges PM to visit Manipur, vows Congress' efforts to restore peace

"The Prime Minister should visit the state and listen to the woes of the people as it would give comfort to them," Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi

Moirang: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets victims of the Manipur violence during his visit to a relief camp, in Moirang, Monday, July 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur to give solace to the ethnic violence-affected people of the state.
Gandhi also said that the Congress will do everything it can to bring peace to Manipur.
The tragedy of Manipur is "tremendous", the Raebareli MP told a press conference here.
"The Prime Minister should visit the state and listen to the woes of the people as it would give comfort to them," Gandhi said.
 
He said that he came to the state to listen to the woes of the violence-hit people and build confidence in them.
"We will do everything we can to bring peace to Manipur... As somebody in the opposition, I have been trying to pressure the government," he said.
Gandhi visited several relief camps where people displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state are staying. The strife claimed over 200 lives since May last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

