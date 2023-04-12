close

NEP implemented considering requirements of developed India: PM Modi

Highlighting the important role of teachers in the effective implementation of NEP, PM Modi said the massive teacher recruitment campaign in Madhya Pradesh is a big step in this direction

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Narendra Modi

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is implemented keeping in mind the requirements of modern and developed India.

He also said the policy emphasises the holistic development of children, knowledge, skills, culture, and promotion of Indian values.

"The Central government has implemented the new National Education Policy (NEP) keeping in view the requirements of modern and developed India," the prime minister said in a video message while addressing a programme for newly-inducted teachers in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

Modi said the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth in Madhya Pradesh is going on at a fast pace where thousands of people have been recruited for various posts by organizing employment fairs in different districts, an official release said.

Modi informed that more than 22,400 youths have been recruited for the post of teacher. He congratulated the youths who have received appointment letters for getting involved in such important work as teaching.

Highlighting the important role of teachers in the effective implementation of NEP, Modi said the massive teacher recruitment campaign in Madhya Pradesh is a big step in this direction.

Modi also informed that almost half of the teachers appointed today will be deputed in tribal areas which will benefit the children.

He also expressed happiness that the Madhya Pradesh government has set a target of more than one lakh appointments in government posts this year, including 60,000 teachers, and as a result, the state has made a big leap in the quality of education in the National Achievement Survey (NAS).

Modi also mentioned that MP has reached from 17th position to 5th position (in NAS) without spending money on advertisements.

Referring to the ambitious skill development programme, he said the government lays special emphasis on skill development to promote employment and self-employment.

He added that skill development centers have been opened across the country to provide training to the youth under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

"In this year's budget, 30 Skill India International Centers will be opened where youth will be trained through New Age Technology, and an initiative has been taken to provide training to small artisans through PM Vishwakarma Yojana and also to connect them with MSME," the Prime Minister said.

He appealed to the newly-appointed teachers to make a place in their hearts for their students similar to a mother.

"You should always keep in mind that education (imparted by you) will not only shape the present but also the future of the country", the prime minister said.

Modi also said the education imparted by teachers will not only bring positive change in students but also in society.

"The values that you inculcate will create a positive impact not only on today's generation but on many generations to come", he added.

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

