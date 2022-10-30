Mann Ki Baat: PM hails Indian space sector, extends Chhath Puja greetings

Highlighting the country's strides in science and technology, Prime Minister in his monthly radio broadcast on Sunday said India is doing wonders in the solar and space sector.

In the 94th episode of his Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Our country is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector. India has placed 36 satellites in space simultaneously just a day before Diwali. With this launching, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kohima, in the whole country, digital connectivity will be further strengthened."

With the help of the satellite launch, the PM said the remotest areas will be more easily connected with the rest of the country.

He said, "I also remember those old days, when India was denied the Cryogenic Rocket Technology. But the scientists of India not only developed indigenous technology but today with its help, dozens of satellites are being sent to space simultaneously. With this launch, India has emerged as a strong player in the global commercial market...With this, new doors of opportunities have also opened up for India."

PM Modi said that earlier in India the space sector was confined within the purview of government systems. Since the space sector was opened for India's youth and revolutionary changes have started coming into it. Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field, he said.

The PM also extended Chhath Puja greetings and said Chhath Puja is a great example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. He said, "The festival of Chhath is also an example of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. Today, wherever the people of Bihar and Purvanchal are in any corner of the country, Chhath is being celebrated with great pomp"

PM Modi said Chhath is now getting organized on a large scale in different districts of Maharashtra along with Delhi, Mumbai and many parts of Gujarat.

"I do remember that earlier in Gujarat, Chhath Puja was not performed to this extent. But with the passage of time, the colours of Chhath Puja have started getting dissolved in almost the whole of Gujarat. I am also very happy to see this. Nowadays we see, how many grand pictures of Chhath Puja come from abroad too. That is, the rich heritage of India, our faith, is reinforcing its identity in every corner of the world," he said.

"So today, along with worshipping the Sun, why not also discuss his boon? This blessing of Sun God is - solar energy," PM Modi said.