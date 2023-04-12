close

BJP's S Angara announces retirement from politics after being denied ticket

A visibly aggrieved Angara said that this was not the way an MLA who toiled for the party with dedication is treated

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
BJP leader S Angara (Photo: Wikimedia)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Minister and six-time MLA S Angara from Sullia constitiuency in Dakshina Kannada district announced his retirement from politics on Wednesday, a day after he was denied a ticket by the party for the May 10 Karnataka assembly election.

A visibly aggrieved Angara said that this was not the way an MLA who toiled for the party with dedication is treated.

"I am not disgruntled for being denied a ticket by the party. But this is not a way to honour for working for the party and society without any black spot," the Minister for Ports and Inland Transport told reporters.

Angara said it appears that "there is no value for honesty".

"My honesty became my drawback. I never believed in lobbying, which became a reason for my lagging behind," the minister said.

The 58-year-old said he was retiring from politics and he will not work for the party any more.

Angara said let the party take care of the candidate it has fielded from Sullia.

The BJP has nominated Bhagirathi Murulya as its official candidate from Sullia.

Topics : BJP | Karnataka

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

