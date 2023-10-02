close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

NEP will address challenges in teaching-learning English: Jitendra Singh

The Technology & Bharatiya Bhasha summit aimed to facilitate a smooth transition from the current education system to one rooted in 'Bharatiya' languages, to better align with the vision of NEP 2020

Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh | Photo: WikiMedia Commons

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Sunday stated that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would address issues related to the "legacy" of teaching and learning in English. Singh emphasised that the policy tackles the challenges associated with instruction in English and promotes all "Bharatiya languages" equally on both national and international platforms. He added that this approach would yield "optimal outcomes" by 2047, when India will celebrate its centenary of independence.
 
The minister's comments came at the close of the two-day Technology and Bharatiya Bhasha Summit, held as part of the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav in New Delhi on September 30 and October 1. The summit aimed to facilitate a smooth transition from the current educational system to one rooted in "Bharatiya languages," aligning more closely with the vision of NEP 2020. Jitendra Singh presided over the valedictory session, while the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated the event on Saturday.
 
The summit was jointly organised by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and their constituent institutions.
 

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP Playing 11: Shami replaces Bumrah in India's XI

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP Highlights: India thump Nepal, reach Super Four

UGC asks univs to allow students to write exams in local languages

Myntra introduces 'vernacular search' for users to shop in Indian languages

CWC Qualifier Day 1 preview: Hosts Zimbabwe take on Nepal, Windies face US

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 7,000 cr

Six including five of a family killed in violence over land in UP's Deoria

India's Indri whisky awarded world's best single malt; all you need to know

Want SP, Congress to fight together in Madhya Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav

'Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption': Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls

The summit featured three essential thematic sessions:
(i) Technology FOR Bharatiya Languages;
(ii) Technology IN Bharatiya Languages; and
(iii) Technology THROUGH Bharatiya Languages.
 
These sessions explored integrating technology for the promotion of "Bharatiya Bhasha" or Indian languages, covering aspects such as teaching, training, examination, and translation of educational materials.
 
Technical sessions on "Technology FOR Bharatiya Languages" discussed leveraging technology for Indian languages. Topics included Operating Systems and Software Localisation, Search Engine Localisation, and more. Discussions centred around the role of technology in the teaching-learning processes, utilisation of Machine Learning, language modelling for speech recognition, and the standardisation of Indian language scripts in Unicode.
 
The "Technology THROUGH Bharatiya Languages" session focused on skilling through these languages and leveraging technologies like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality for immersive learning experiences.
 
During the event, Anil Sahasrabudhe, the Chairperson of the National Educational Technology Forum, emphasised the importance of learning in the mother tongue for realising the vision of "Viksit Bharat." Professor V Kamakoti, the Director of IIT Madras, in his wrap-up note, highlighted the necessity of ensuring that no citizen is left behind due to language barriers. He stressed the effectiveness of child education in the mother tongue, supplemented by English, as a mode of instruction.
 
An exhibition showcased technology products and applications related to Bharatiya languages by industries, government organisations, and start-ups, highlighting advancements in Indian language technology.
 
The Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav commenced on September 28, 2023, and will run for 75 days, ending on December 11. The final date of the initiative coincides with the birth anniversary of Tamil poet and freedom fighter Mahakavi Chinnaswami Subramania Bharati, which will be celebrated by the Centre.
 
Various events relating to Indian languages will also be organised in schools and higher education institutions during this period.
 
Topics : New national education policy national education policy Jitendra Singh Indian languages English Education in India Indian education BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon