UGC asks univs to allow students to write exams in local languages



A notice signed by M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of UGC, which regulates higher education in India, said universities should “promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities.” Vice chancellors of all private and public universities must let students write examinations in "local languages" even if the courses they offer are taught in English, said the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday.



The notice listed strategies for achieving the two targets. It calls for a discipline-wise list of textbooks, reference books and other study material available in local languages in each institution and university to be submitted to the UGC. Referring to the 2020 National Education Policy or NEP’, Kumar said higher educational institutes in all states must encourage teaching and learning in local languages.



A note on the availability of local publishers for printing textbooks in local languages, discussion on plans on bringing study material in local languages as well as a whether the university’s current provisions on letting students write answers in local languages, are also to be compiled in a single excel-sheet and uploaded via Google forms. The notice also asked university vice chancellors to submit discipline-wise lists of topics or courses for which textbooks must be written or translated into local languages. It also asked for the names of faculty members and scholars who can write or translate textbooks into local languages.

