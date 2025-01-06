Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cold weather persists in Delhi with parts of city receiving light rainfall

Cold weather persists in Delhi with parts of city receiving light rainfall

Delhi experienced light showers between 5.30 am and 8.30 am. Najafgarh received 2.5 mm of rainfall, Pitampura 2 mm, Palam 1 mm, and Pusa 0.5 mm, as per IMD data

Rain, Chennai Rains

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky for Tuesday, with the predominant surface wind likely to blow from the northwest. | Representative Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cold weather conditions persisted in Delhi on Monday with parts of the city receiving light rainfall as the maximum temperature settled at 16.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pusa weather station recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches below normal, it said. 

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above the normal, at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

Delhi experienced light showers between 5.30 am and 8.30 am. Najafgarh received 2.5 mm of rainfall, Pitampura 2 mm, Palam 1 mm, and Pusa 0.5 mm, as per IMD data.

 

The minimum temperature stood at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the normal, with relative humidity ranging between 75 and 100 per cent during the day, the IMD said.

Also Read

Bonfire, winter, cold winter

Rain to intensify Delhi's chill today; IMD predicts drop in temperature

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Cold wave engulfs Delhi; dense fog disrupts flights for 3rd straight day

New Delhi Fog, Fog

Dense fog in Delhi, city sees season's longest zero visibility spell

Global temperature

IMD predicts minimum Jan temp to be higher than normal in most regions

power demand energy sector electricity

Delhi's power demand in December touches new heights at 5,213 MW

At 5.30 am, the visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was 300 metres, it said.

Dense fog earlier in the weekend had reduced visibility to zero on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, disrupting flights and train schedules.

On Saturday, visibility remained at zero for an unprecedented nine hours.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky for Tuesday, with the predominant surface wind likely to blow from the northwest at speeds below 6 kmph in the morning.

Smog and moderate fog are expected in most places, with dense fog at isolated spots during the morning hours, the department added.

Wind speeds are expected to increase to 8-12 kmph during the afternoon but will decrease again to below 6 kmph in the evening and night, accompanied by smog or shallow fog during those hours.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 335 (very poor), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good', 51-100 satisfactory', 101-200 moderate', 201-300 poor', 301-400 very poor', and 401-500 severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the region witnessed a dip in air pollution levels owing to favourable meteorological conditions, especially improved wind speed.

However, restrictions under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of GRAP remain in place across Delhi-NCR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Covid, Covid in india, india coronavirus case

HMPV outbreak: India reports 5 cases, govt says there's no need to panic

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge condole soldiers' death in Naxal attack; target govt

PremiumCERC

CERC rejects SECI's first battery storage project over two-year delay

HMPV, disease, illness, health

HMPV outbreak: 5 children test positive, Nadda says 'no reason to worry'

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

News updates: Justin Trudeau to stay on until Liberal party chooses replacement

Topics : Delhi winter winter Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon