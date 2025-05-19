Monday, May 19, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New e-Zero FIR system to boost speed in catching cyber criminals: Amit Shah

New e-Zero FIR system to boost speed in catching cyber criminals: Amit Shah

Launched as a pilot project for Delhi, the new system will automatically convert cyber financial crimes filed on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi government is bolstering the cybersecurity grid to build a cyber-secure Bharat. | Credit: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, introduced the new e-Zero FIR initiative to nab cybercriminals with unprecedented speed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Launched as a pilot project for Delhi, the new system will automatically convert cyber financial crimes filed on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and helpline number 1930 to FIRs, initially above the threshold limit of Rs 10 lakh, he said.

The minister said the initiative will soon be extended to the entire nation.

"The MHA's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) introduced the new e-Zero FIR initiative to nab any criminal with unprecedented speed.

 

"Launched as a pilot project for Delhi, the new system will automatically convert cyber financial crimes filed at NCRP or 1930 to FIRs, initially above the threshold limit of ?10 lakh. The new system, which will drive investigations swiftly cracking down on cybercriminals, will soon be extended to the entire nation," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said the Modi government is bolstering the cybersecurity grid to build a cyber-secure Bharat.

The I4C was established by the MHA in New Delhi to provide a framework and ecosystem for law enforcement agencies for dealing with cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

The I4C is envisaged to act as the nodal point to curb cybercrime in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Cybercrime Ministry of Home Affairs New Delhi

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

