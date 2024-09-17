New India Post scam targets citizens; what is it and how to be safe?

As digital frauds continue to evolve, cybercriminals are turning to increasingly sophisticated tactics to dupe unsuspecting individuals. After wreaking havoc with a wave of FedEx scams, fraudsters have now shifted their focus to India Post, using its vast network to lure victims in their traps. What began with a few isolated incidents is now raising alarm bells, as experts warn that this could be the start of a broader and more dangerous scam epidemic.

Hyderabad elderly duped of over Rs 23 lakh

A 75-year-old retired government employee from West Marredpally in Hyderabad, fell victim to a scam that cost him Rs 23.26 lakh, according to a report by The Times of India. The fraudsters, posing as India Post officials, claimed the victim had sent a suspicious parcel from Mumbai to Dubai containing items like police uniforms and ID cards. The scammers then instructed the man to file a complaint with the Mumbai police and connected him with someone named Vishal Thakur, who pretended to be a police officer.

Thakur falsely claimed that the victim’s Aadhar details were being used for money laundering and enticed him with the promise of a Rs 400 crore commission. Under this pretence, the victim transferred Rs 23.26 lakh to a supposed RBI account for verification purposes. The fraudsters later asked for an additional Rs 5 lakh for a clearance fee from the Supreme Court, at which point the victim grew suspicious and informed local authorities.

Police have traced the bank accounts linked to the scam to West Bengal and suspect that they may be mule accounts. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) is currently probing the case further.

How does the India Post scam work?

Victims initially receive a message, allegedly from India Post, stating that their parcel can't be delivered due to incorrect address details. The message includes a link to update the information. It is then followed by a follow-up call. Shortly after the SMS, a scammer calls pretending to be from India Post, pressuring the victim to act quickly to prevent the cancellation of all orders.

The caller emphasises the urgency, directing the victim to click on the link. The link leads to a fake website where victims are asked to make a small payment, typically between Rs 80-100, for parcel redelivery. To complete the payment, sensitive details like credit or debit card information are requested.

By entering payment information, victims unknowingly hand over financial details, exposing them to identity theft and unauthorised transactions.

Government alerts on the scam

Government agencies and cybersecurity experts have flagged this scam, with the Press Information Bureau clarifying that India Post does not send messages requesting address updates. Citizens are urged to avoid clicking on suspicious links. This type of fraud, often referred to as ‘smishing’, involves using SMS messages to trick people into providing sensitive personal information.

How can you save yourself from the scam?

To avoid falling victim to such scams, users should:

>Verify sources: Cross-check any unexpected messages with official customer service or verified contacts.

>Avoid clicking links: Rather than clicking on links from unfamiliar sources, go directly to the official websites via a trusted search engine.

>Report suspicious activity: If you encounter suspicious messages or phone calls, report them to the appropriate authorities or a cybercrime unit.