Business Standard
Home / India News / New India Post scam targets citizens; what is it and how to be safe?

New India Post scam targets citizens; what is it and how to be safe?

Victims first receive an SMS, supposedly from India Post, about undeliverable parcels due to incorrect addresses, with a link to update details. Soon after, a scammer calls, urging quick action

scam

Photo: Shutterstock

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As digital frauds continue to evolve, cybercriminals are turning to increasingly sophisticated tactics to dupe unsuspecting individuals. After wreaking havoc with a wave of FedEx scams, fraudsters have now shifted their focus to India Post, using its vast network to lure victims in their traps. What began with a few isolated incidents is now raising alarm bells, as experts warn that this could be the start of a broader and more dangerous scam epidemic. 

From fake parcels to bogus legal threats, the latest case in West Marredpally highlights just how vulnerable people can be when targeted by such well-orchestrated deceptions.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Hyderabad elderly duped of over Rs 23 lakh


A 75-year-old retired government employee from West Marredpally in Hyderabad, fell victim to a scam that cost him Rs 23.26 lakh, according to a report by The Times of India. The fraudsters, posing as India Post officials, claimed the victim had sent a suspicious parcel from Mumbai to Dubai containing items like police uniforms and ID cards. The scammers then instructed the man to file a complaint with the Mumbai police and connected him with someone named Vishal Thakur, who pretended to be a police officer.

Thakur falsely claimed that the victim’s Aadhar details were being used for money laundering and enticed him with the promise of a Rs 400 crore commission. Under this pretence, the victim transferred Rs 23.26 lakh to a supposed RBI account for verification purposes. The fraudsters later asked for an additional Rs 5 lakh for a clearance fee from the Supreme Court, at which point the victim grew suspicious and informed local authorities.

Police have traced the bank accounts linked to the scam to West Bengal and suspect that they may be mule accounts. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) is currently probing the case further.

How does the India Post scam work?


Victims initially receive a message, allegedly from India Post, stating that their parcel can't be delivered due to incorrect address details. The message includes a link to update the information. It is then followed by a follow-up call. Shortly after the SMS, a scammer calls pretending to be from India Post, pressuring the victim to act quickly to prevent the cancellation of all orders.

The caller emphasises the urgency, directing the victim to click on the link. The link leads to a fake website where victims are asked to make a small payment, typically between Rs 80-100, for parcel redelivery. To complete the payment, sensitive details like credit or debit card information are requested.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi unveils railway, national highway projects worth over Rs 3,800 crore in Odisha

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Hasn't been an easy road: Bhupender Yadav on 2 years of Project Cheetah

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Amid flood-like situation in Bengal, DVC releases water from dams

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Govt talking to Meitei, Kuki communities for peace in Manipur: HM Shah

jio

Jio is down; users complain about network disruption on social media


By entering payment information, victims unknowingly hand over financial details, exposing them to identity theft and unauthorised transactions.

Government alerts on the scam


Government agencies and cybersecurity experts have flagged this scam, with the Press Information Bureau clarifying that India Post does not send messages requesting address updates. Citizens are urged to avoid clicking on suspicious links. This type of fraud, often referred to as ‘smishing’, involves using SMS messages to trick people into providing sensitive personal information.

How can you save yourself from the scam?

To avoid falling victim to such scams, users should:

>Verify sources: Cross-check any unexpected messages with official customer service or verified contacts.

>Avoid clicking links: Rather than clicking on links from unfamiliar sources, go directly to the official websites via a trusted search engine.

>Report suspicious activity: If you encounter suspicious messages or phone calls, report them to the appropriate authorities or a cybercrime unit.

Also Read

wipro

Wipro announces 8% salary hikes for top performing employees in 2024

Revolut

British fintech Revolut set to enter India in 2025, eyes premium market

Rapido News

Rapido to convert Delhi bike-taxis to all-electric fleet by next year

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K Assembly polls: Phase 1 of polls set to take place on September 18

Modi, Narendra Modi

100 Days of Modi 3.0: What were the key policies and criticisms? Details

Topics : BS Web Reports Scam Online fraud online frauds India Post

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon