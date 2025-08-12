Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NGRI experts launch search ops to trace 66 missing in disaster-hit Dharal

NGRI experts launch search ops to trace 66 missing in disaster-hit Dharal

Ground Penetrating Radars (GPRs) is a geophysical method that uses radio waves to detect objects and structures below the surface

cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst

The NGRI had used its GPRs to locate people trapped in the SLBC tunnel collapse in Telangana in February this year (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equipped with Ground Penetrating Radars, experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) on Tuesday launched a search operation to trace the 66 people, including 24 Nepali labourers, reported missing since raging waters and mudslides buried virtually half of Dharali village in Uttarkashi a week ago.

The team of experts, which reached the flood-ravaged site on Monday evening, will identify and focus on places where there may be human presence under the debris, they said.

Ground Penetrating Radars (GPRs) is a geophysical method that uses radio waves to detect objects and structures below the surface.

The NGRI had used its GPRs to locate people trapped in the SLBC tunnel collapse in Telangana in February this year.

 

These radars of NGRI can detect human life even in the presence of mud and water, the officials said, adding that the GPR surveys will also detect anomalies within the debris.

Also Read

landslide, rescue, Uttarakhand landslide

Uttarakhand Police conducts search, rescue in Dehradun's disaster-hit areas

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Over 1,000 rescued in Uttarkashi flood, relief work underway: CM Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces ₹5 lakh aid for Dharali disaster victims

cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst

Search ops for missing people in Uttarakhand's Dharali continue: Official

Uttarakhand Flood, Flood

Was it a cloudburst or glacial lake burst in Dharali? Know the difference

On Monday, incessant rain in various parts of Uttarakhand, including Uttarkashi, had hampered the search and rescue operations in Dharali village as well as efforts to restore road connectivity to the flood-hit areas of the district.

According to officials, 24 Nepali labourers and 42 others are reported missing since the tragedy struck the village on August 5.

The JCB operator engaged in restoring road connectivity to the affected area went missing after it fell into the surging waters of the Bhagirathi river. A search is underway to locate him, the officials said.

Dehradun was also lashed by heavy rain on Monday, resulting in waterlogging at various areas.

More than 1,300 people have been evacuated since the start of air rescue operations after the disaster. Foodgrains, edible items and essentials like clothes, gumboots and sleeping bags etc have been provided to the affected people in adequate quantity, they said.

Forty-three people were reported missing in the disaster, out of which the body of Akash Panwar, a youth from Dharali village, was recovered a few days back, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey had said on Monday.

The ex-gratia announced by the state government as immediate relief has also been provided to the family of the deceased youth, he said.

The 42 who still remain missing include nine army personnel, eight residents of Dharali village, five from nearby areas, one person from Tehri district, 13 from Bihar and six from Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from these, 29 Nepali labourers were also reported missing initially, out of which five have been contacted after the restoration of mobile network in the area, he said.

More details about the remaining 24 labourers like their mobile numbers and places where they hailed from have been sought from their contractors, he said.

Distribution of an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each as immediate relief among the affected people is going on, he said, adding that a larger package of relief and rehabilitation is being prepared for them.

The state government, quoting the Meteorological Department, said that the weather will remain bad for the next few days with heavy rain predicted in the state on August 13, 14 and 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rahul gandhi

SC ruling on dogs a step back from decades of humane policy: Rahul Gandhi

Justice Yashwant Varma, Supreme Court, Cash discovery row

Lok Sabha forms 3-member panel to examine proposal to impeach Justice Varma

Venture Capital

Atomic Capital closes ₹400 cr maiden fund, to invest in startups over 3 yrs

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal monsoon: Death toll at 229; 395 roads, 669 power lines damaged

IMD weather update 2025

IMD weather update: Rainfall in Delhi-NCR, red alert issued in Uttarakhand

Topics : Uttarakhand Natural Disasters Disaster management landslide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon