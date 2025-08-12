Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Himachal monsoon: Death toll at 229; 395 roads, 669 power lines damaged

Himachal monsoon: Death toll at 229; 395 roads, 669 power lines damaged

Notably, three national highways--NH-305 in Kullu district, NH-505 in Lahaul & Spiti, and NH-707 in Sirmaur--are blocked, primarily due to landslides and flash floods

Himachal Pradesh

Authorities said restoration work is ongoing across districts, but adverse weather and frequent landslides continue to hamper operations | Photo: PTI

ANI
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The monsoon season has taken a tragic toll in Himachal Pradesh, with the death count rising to 229. This includes 119 fatalities from rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, along with 110 deaths resulting from road accidents since June 20.

The impact of heavy rains has severely crippled public infrastructure across the state, with 395 roads, 669 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs), and 529 water supply schemes disrupted over the past 24 hours, as reported by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Notably, three national highways--NH-305 in Kullu district, NH-505 in Lahaul & Spiti, and NH-707 in Sirmaur--are blocked, primarily due to landslides and flash floods, with Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba districts being the hardest hit in terms of road connectivity and power outages.

 

Authorities said restoration work is ongoing across districts, but adverse weather and frequent landslides continue to hamper operations. District administrations have deployed additional machinery and manpower to clear blockages, repair damaged transformers, and restore drinking water schemes, particularly in rural and interior regions. 

District-wise, Mandi recorded the highest number of rain-related deaths at 23, followed by Kangra (26), Chamba (9), and Kullu (10). In road accidents, Mandi again topped the list with 21 fatalities, followed by Chamba (17), Shimla (15), and Kangra (9).

Economic losses have also mounted, with total damages to public and private property estimated at over ₹2,00,741 lakh (₹2,007.4 crore). This includes ₹1,145 crore in losses to public infrastructure such as roads, power lines, and water schemes. 

Authorities have deployed heavy machinery and manpower to restore connectivity and essential services. However, frequent landslides and continuing rainfall are slowing recovery efforts. The SDMA has urged residents to avoid non-essential travel in hilly areas, particularly along landslide-prone stretches, and to closely follow official advisories.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Himachal Pradesh Monsoon landslide

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

