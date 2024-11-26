NGT sends notice to Centre, others over expanding Himalayan glacial lakes

Business Standard
The melting of glaciers due to increase in temperature paved way for larger glacial lakes, which held more water and, in turn, increased the risk of natural disasters like floods and landslides

The tribunal observed the report underlined the urgent need for the enhanced monitoring, early warning systems, and improved flood management strategies to mitigate the potential damage.

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Centre and others in a matter regarding the rapid expansion of the Himalayan glacial lakes, raising concerns over the increasing risk of natural disasters.

The NGT took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a news report showing about 10.81 per cent increase of the glacial lakes in the last 13 years due to the rising temperatures.

According to the report, the melting of glaciers due to increase in temperature paved way for larger glacial lakes, which held more water and, in turn, increased the risk of natural disasters like floods and landslides.

 

In an order passed on November 19, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The report also notes that the surface area of glacial lakes in India has increased by 33.7 per cent from 2011 to 2024."  The tribunal noted the report had outlined the sudden growth of these lakes that posed a heightened risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), which could be catastrophic for downstream communities, infrastructure, and biodiversity.

It said, "The report identifies 67 lakes in India that have seen an increase of over 40 per cent in surface area, placing them in the high-risk category for potential GLOFs. The most notable expansions have been observed in regions such as Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh."  The tribunal observed the report underlined the urgent need for the enhanced monitoring, early warning systems, and improved flood management strategies to mitigate the potential damage.

It said, "The matter indicates a violation of the Biodiversity Act, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Environment Protection Act."  The tribunal issued notice to the secretary of the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, the director of G B Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment, and the Central Pollution Control Board.

It directed the respondents or parties to file their replies or responses a week before the next hearing on March 10.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

