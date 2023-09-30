Weekend Bites: Akasa pilots, Netflix, Byju's woes, AI's fear and loathing

Also Read

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

After iOS, OpenAI to rollout ChatGPT app for Android: All you need to know

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

Aviation ministry permits Akasa Air to launch international flights

Delhi govt to set up RO-ATMs in city locations dependent on water tankers

Over 214,000 participated in 1st 14 days of cleanliness drive: Railways

DDA seals, takes possession of century-old Roshanara Club in Delhi

UK visit was successful, proposals worth Rs 12,500 cr signed: CM Dhami