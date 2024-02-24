Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NIA attaches properties, seizes Rs 2.27 cr in Handwara narco-terrorism case

The properties belonging to the four accused have been attached in tehsil Handwara of district Kupwara by the NIA

National Investigation Agency NIA

The case was registered following the recovery of a black bag and a large number of Indian currency notes of 500 denominations during the checking of vehicles in the Langate area of Handwara

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached four properties and seized cash in the Handwara narco-terrorism case, involving two proscribed terrorist outfits, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).
The properties belonging to the four accused have been attached in tehsil Handwara of district Kupwara by the NIA, which has also seized a total of Rs 2.27 crore in cash under Section 25 of the UA(P) Act, the NIA stated on Saturday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Immovable properties attached are the double-storeyed house of accused Afaq Ahmad Wani, the single-storeyed house of accused Muneer Ahmad Pandey, the house of Saleem Andrabi and the double-storeyed house of Islam ul Haq," it stated. A total of 12 accused have so far been arrested in the case, in which the NIA has charge sheeted 15 individuals. The case (RC 03/2020/NIA/JMU) relates to the use of the 'proceeds of narcotic drugs' to fund violent terror activities by LeT and HM operating in the Handwara-Kupwara region.
The case was registered following the recovery of a black bag and a large number of Indian currency notes of 500 denominations during the checking of vehicles in the Langate area of Handwara. The seizure was made from a white Creta car without a registration number, it added. Preliminary questioning of the car's driver, Abdul Momin Peer, had led to the revelations about the narco-terror nexus, which had sparked a detailed investigation by the NIA.
During the initial searches in the houses of various accused, 21 kg of heroin was seized, in addition to various incriminating materials, including large sums of cash. The anti-terror agency is continuing with its relentless efforts to destroy and dismantle the terror network in Kashmir and safeguard national security.

Also Read

Ahead of 26/11 anniversary, Israel designates LeT as terror organisation

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist wanted for attacks in J&K arrested in Delhi

Delhi Court sends suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative Matoo to jail

J-K encounter: 5 Lashkar terrorists killed, bodies being retrieved

Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dies at age 86

Quad a statement that others cannot have 'veto' on our choices: Jaishankar

Land grabbed from Sandeshkhali villagers be returned: DYFI leader Mukherjee

Present 'actionable, clearly defined' plan in March 3 meet: PM to Cabinet

Seeking to plug loopholes, ECI tweaks policy on transfer of officers

Gemini not reliable on political topics: Google on chatbot's response on PM

Topics : NIA Terrorsim terrorist Handwara

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon