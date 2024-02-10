Sensex (    %)
                        
NIA carries out raids to dismantle terror, radicalisation infra in J-K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids here on Saturday as part of its crackdown against elements allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalisation of youngsters

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids here on Saturday as part of its crackdown against elements allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalisation of youngsters, officials said.
The raids are underway at different places, including Gujjar Nagar and Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu city, they added.
The officials said a private school and premises linked to three of its functionaries, including the house of the chairman, were raided by the NIA sleuths.
Further details are awaited, the officials said.

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

