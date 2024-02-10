Cold weather continues to grip Delhi, minimum temperature at 10.6 deg

A man warms himself with a bonfire on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Sachin Saini)

As cold weather conditions continue to brew over the national capital, people were seen sitting around bonfires to keep themselves warm early on Saturday morning.

Visuals from the Chandani Chowk area show a group of daily wage workers sitting near a bonfire to fight chilly winds.

Last week, severe cold and dense fog persisted in North India, including Delhi, causing travel disruptions to and from Delhi and inconveniencing passengers.

However, after recent showers in the Delhi-NCR region, the fog has toned down and the weather has become clear, improving the visibility for commuters.

Earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted minimum temperatures in the range of 5-10 °C over most parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, among others, were said to be below normal over the region.

IMD on Friday reported the lowest minimum temperature of 2.7°C at Sikar in East Rajasthan. The cold wave was observed in isolated pockets of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh yesterday.

Earlier, cold weather and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh, delaying flights, trains, and other modes of transportation.

The month of February in Delhi continues to offer pleasant weather, making it an ideal month to explore the city's historical sites, gardens, and culinary delights.

Delhi's temperature in February ranges from approximately 10.6°C to 23.5°C, with nearly 11 hours of sunlight daily.

The cool breeze and low humidity levels create a comfortable atmosphere for sightseeing and outdoor activities.