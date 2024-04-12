NIA detains two suspects from Kolkata in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday detained Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the prime suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru on March 1, along with his co-conspirator Abdul Matheen Taahaa.

Shazib and Taahaa, both residents of Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka, were found hiding near Kolkata.

Sources told News18 that their DNA samples were recovered from a baseball cap discarded at a place of worship after the blast. The NIA is likely to use these samples to verify the identities of the detained suspects.

“On early morning hours of 12.04.2024, NIA were successful in tracing the absconding accused near Kolkata where they were hiding under false identities. This pursuit, successfully accomplished by NIA was ably supported by energetic coordinated action and co-operation between NIA, Central Intelligence agencies and State Police agencies of West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala police,” the probe agency said.

An NIA spokesperson had previously mentioned that several suspects were arrested during raids across 18 locations in three states, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, the probe agency had apprehended Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa, Chikkamagaluru, who provided "logistical support" to the perpetrator of the blast.

NIA sources also revealed that Shareef, Shazib, and Tahaa are all linked to ISIS modules. Some reports also indicate their involvement in the Shivamogga graffiti case and the Mangaluru cooker blast from November last year.