NIA seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik deeply disturbing: Hurriyat

The Hurriyat Conference on Sunday said the National Investigation Agency seeking the death penalty for Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik is deeply disturbing for the people of J&K

Press Trust of India Srinagar
New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at Patiala House court, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court will pronounce its verdict on the quantum of punishment awarded to Mal

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
The Hurriyat Conference on Sunday said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the death penalty for Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JLF) chief Yasin Malik is "deeply disturbing" for the people of J and K.

The NIA has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the capital punishment for the separatist leader who was awarded life term by a trial court in a terror funding case.

The plea by the agency has been listed for hearing on May 29.

In an e-mailed statement on Sunday, the Hurriyat said, "The central investigative agency seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik is deeply disturbing for the people of the J&K."

The separatist amalgam alleged it was a "deliberate attempt" to provoke and intimidate people.

"Unfortunately, such directives and decrees are brought in by the authorities -- who claim peace and development as their agenda which seems to be a deliberate attempt to provoke and intimidate people and add to their concerns and fears," it added.

The Hurriyat appealed to the Central government to release all political prisoners, hundreds of youth, students, journalists, rights activists and traders from Jammu and Kashmir lodged in jails within and outside the union territory.

It will "send a message of conciliation which will act as a catalyst for earning people's trust and go a long way in resolving the conflict".

Topics : National Investigation Agency NIA Yasin Malik Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: May 28 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

