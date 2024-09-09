Business Standard
NITI Aayog invites EoI for undertaking research on India Innovation Index

The index is envisaged to encourage states/UTs to examine and improve their innovation environment and performance, which could further lead to improvement in India's overall innovation performance

The duration of the study would be 6 months following the award of the contract. | Photo: https://www.niti.gov.in/

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 09 2024

Government think tank Niti Aayog has invited expressions of interest (EoI) for undertaking research on India Innovation Index.
The index is envisaged to encourage states/UTs to examine and improve their innovation environment and performance, which could further lead to improvement in India's overall innovation performance.
It is designed as a holistic tool which can be used by policymakers across the country to identify the challenges to be addressed and the strengths to leverage when designing the economic growth policies for their regions.
The India Innovation Index is calculated as the average of the scores of factors under 'Enablers' and 'Performance'.
 
Enablers are the factors that underpin innovative capacities, grouped in five pillars -- human capital, investment, knowledge workers, business environment, and safety and legal environment.
The Performance captures benefits that a nation derives from the inputs, divided in two pillars -- knowledge output and knowledge diffusion.

The terms of reference of EoI include identifying quantifiable and qualitative indicators to measure innovation across India.
The duration of the study would be 6 months following the award of the contract, the Aayog said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

