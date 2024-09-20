Business Standard
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates world's tallest bamboo tower in Chhattisgarh

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates world's tallest bamboo tower in Chhattisgarh

Gadkari urged the state government to formulate a policy encouraging bamboo use, stating that it could improve the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities in the region

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo: PTI)

R Krishna Das Raipur
Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Chhattisgarh has set a record by constructing the world’s tallest bamboo tower in Kathia village, located in Bemetara district.

Built at a cost of approximately Rs 11 lakh, the tower stands 140 feet tall and weighs 7,400 kg. Designed to resemble the Eiffel Tower in Paris, it was built by Ganesh Verma, founder of Bhavya Srishti Udyog, who is also involved in bamboo technology.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the bamboo tower on World Bamboo Day on Wednesday. Gadkari praised Bhavya Srishti Udyog’s continuous research on bamboo and its innovative applications. The tower is lightweight and has a lifespan of at least 25 years, Gadkari noted.
 

The Minister highlighted the tower’s potential uses, such as a watchtower, telecom tower, transmission tower, or radio tower. He also commended the Chhattisgarh-based company for its innovative designs and concepts using bamboo and related materials.

Gadkari further urged the state government to formulate a policy encouraging bamboo use, stating that it could improve the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities in the region. He suggested that new designs in handlooms, handicrafts, and metal crafts could be developed and marketed effectively. “I will request the Chhattisgarh government to establish a design center focused on creating export-worthy bamboo furniture and other products,” Gadkari said.

Chhattisgarh ranks sixth in India in terms of bamboo cultivation, covering 1.05 million hectares and holding 16.78 million tonnes of bamboo stock, which accounts for 4.2 per cent of India’s total, according to a government official. The major bamboo-producing districts include Raipur, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Raigarh, Durg, and Bastar. 

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Bamboo Bamboo Mission

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

