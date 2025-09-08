Monday, September 08, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nitish Katara murder case: SC refuses to extend bail of convict Vikas Yadav

Nitish Katara murder case: SC refuses to extend bail of convict Vikas Yadav

During the brief hearing, the counsel insisted that instead of sending him to the high court, the top court itself hear his plea for bail extension

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term in the sensational 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma asked Yadav's counsel to move the Delhi High Court for extension or grant of fresh interim bail in the case.

During the brief hearing, the counsel insisted that instead of sending him to the high court, the top court itself hear his plea for bail extension.

When the bench hinted that it will reject the plea, the counsel for Yadav said that he will move the high court.

 

Earlier, the bench extended Yadav's interim bail by a week.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Yadav against an August 22 order of the Delhi High Court which refused to extend his interim bail granted by the top court on July 29.

Last Monday, Justice N Kotiswar Singh recused himself from hearing the matter as soon as the hearing commenced. The bench, however, extended Yadav's interim bail by one week.

Yadav, 54, who has spent over 23 years in jail, also sought interim bail on the grounds that his marriage was fixed for September 5 and he had to arrange Rs 54 lakh, the fine imposed on him at the time of sentencing.

Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav. His cousin Vishal Yadav was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of business executive Katara.

The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav as they belonged to different castes.

Another co-convict, Sukhdev Pehalwan, was given a 20-year jail term without any remission benefit. On July 29, the apex court ordered his release from jail, noting that he completed his 20-year sentence in March this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

