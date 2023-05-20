close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nitish Kumar declines to reveal next steps on Bihar's caste survey

The Bihar government has completed 80 per cent of the caste based cum economic survey and it has an option to pass a law and complete the survey

IANS Patna
Nitish Kumar declines to reveal next steps on Bihar's caste survey

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the apex court declining to hear the Bihar government's plea on the caste survey, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday declined to elaborate on his next steps, saying that the matter is in court.

"The matter is in court, hence I don't want to comment on it. Let's see what is happening. We have taken the suggestions of all parties before starting the survey. Whatever decision was taken on caste based cum economic survey, it was not the decision of the state government but it is a decision of all parties," he said while speaking to media persons in Darbhanga where he went to inaugurate a project.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it would not hear the case yet as the Patna High Court had fixed the next hearing on July 3.

The Bihar government has completed 80 per cent of the caste based cum economic survey and it has an option to pass a law and complete the survey. Such surveys had happened in Telangana and Karnataka.

"The leaders of BJP are now saying that a law should be made to complete the survey. I want to ask them why they had not said the same in the past? We have taken their suggestion before starting the survey. The economic survey had happened in the past," Nitish Kumar said.

Asked about what law can be made, he said: "We would not want to say anything on this question right now. You will be informed about the future decisions."

Also Read

Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh joins BJP, attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

Toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy soars to 39, minister vows strict action

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi

Bihar on alert, daily testing on large scale: CM Nitish Kumar on Covid-19

LIVE: 8 more ministers to take oath with Sidda, DKS in Karnataka today

Amit Shah on 2-day Gujarat visit; to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects

Appointment of an IPS as head of UP Prosecution Directorate is illegal: HC

No movie hall in Bengal is screening 'Kerala Story' as yet: Distributors

PM Modi holds meeting with Kishida; unveils Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima

Asked about whether he is going to Karnataka, Nitish Kumar said: "I accepted the invitation from the newly elected Chief Minister of Karnataka as well as from Congress national President, so we are going there tomorrow for the swearing in ceremony in Bangalore."

--IANS

ajk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar caste census pilot projects Bihar caste system india

First Published: May 20 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Contempt of court: AAP on govt's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

AAP candidate Atishi Marlena
2 min read

Top Headlines: Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn, firms on wait-&-watch mode & more

Rs 2,000 notes
2 min read

Fighting climate change: As developed nations fall behind, India takes lead

renewable energy, wind energy
5 min read

Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 60,870, silver dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,300

gold, gold prices
2 min read

No movie hall in Bengal is screening 'Kerala Story' as yet: Distributors

The kerala story
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

note
5 min read

Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

Congress
2 min read

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon