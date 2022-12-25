Bihar on alert, daily testing on large scale: CM Nitish Kumar on Covid-19

Chief Minister on Sunday said that every day almost 45,000-50,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in the state.

While talking to the media, Kumar said, "We are conducting COVID tests and administering vaccines. Every day almost 45,000-50,000 tests are being conducted.

" is on alert, and patients are being provided treatment. The Centre is also careful. We have to be careful with those coming from outside," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) wrote to all the States and Union Territories of the country and directed them to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid-19 pandemic management.

In its letter, the Ministry emphasised the importance of medical oxygen and vital resource in all clinical settings, particularly during the pandemic.

A reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives during patient care and COVID-19 management, it said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday also announced that the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for passengers from five countries including China.

"The RT-PCR test to be mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid-19 infection, then he/she will be put under quarantine," Health Minister Mandaviya had said in a conversation with ANI.

Taking note of the rising cases of COVID globally, Mandaviya on Friday said that the Centre and States need to work in "tandem" and in a "collaborative spirit" as was done during the previous surges.

Mandaviya, while chairing a virtual meeting Friday with the health ministers of the states, Principal Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries and Information Commissioners, said that the country needs to be on the alert and be fully prepared for COVID management.

The meeting was held in view of the recent upsurge in cases in some countries like China, Japan, Brazil and the United States. Also present in the meeting were Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, NITI Aayog member V K Paul as the public health preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19 was reviewed.

