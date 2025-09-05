Friday, September 05, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nitish launches ₹1,159 cr projects, inaugurates Bihar's first cable bridge

Nitish launches ₹1,159 cr projects, inaugurates Bihar's first cable bridge

CM also inaugurated Bihar's first cable suspension bridge, modelled on the iconic Laxman Jhula of Rishikesh (Uttarakhand). The bridge over the Punpun River has been built at a cost of ₹82.99 cr

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

The power projects include capacity enhancement of power transformers at eight sub-stations, at a cost of Rs 10.20 crore, reconductoring of 20 new 33 kV power lines at a cost of Rs 26.02 crore, construction of 21 new 33 kV power lines at a cost of Rs

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched projects worth around Rs 1,159.84 crore in Patna district.

The CM also inaugurated Bihar's first cable suspension bridge, modelled on the iconic Laxman Jhula of Rishikesh (Uttarakhand). The bridge over the Punpun River has been built at a cost of Rs 82.99 crore.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office here said, "The CM on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 development projects in Patna district."  These projects include the construction of a bridge and approach road over Punpun River between Samda and Gularia Vigha villages in Paliganj block at a cost of Rs 19.77 crore, development of tourism facilities at the Ular Sun Temple in Paliganj at a cost of Rs 14.99 crore and construction of a connecting road from Punpun station via Akona village to the Patna Ring Road at a cost of Rs 88 lakh.

 

Other projects include construction of a two-lane road linking Sohagi Mor of the Sadikpur-Pabheda-Masaurhi Road to Kandaap on Patna-Gaya Road at a cost of Rs 41.48 crore and construction of a cable suspension bridge at the Punpun Pinddaan site at a cost of Rs 82.99 crore, it said.

Besides, 12 projects related to the power sector and four of the tourism department were also launched by the CM.

The power projects include capacity enhancement of power transformers at eight sub-stations, at a cost of Rs 10.20 crore, reconductoring of 20 new 33 kV power lines at a cost of Rs 26.02 crore, construction of 21 new 33 kV power lines at a cost of Rs 70.31 crore and capacity enhancement of power transformers at 18 substations at a cost of Rs 22.99 crore, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar to represent India at BRICS virtual summit on Monday

floods, flood, flooding

22 river monitoring stations record severe flood situation: CWC

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised at Fortis Hospital in Mohali

schools, education, students, teachers, professors, college

WBSSC publishes notice to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state schools

President Droupadi Murmu

'Deeply anguished': President Murmu on floods and landslides across states

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar infrastructure projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon