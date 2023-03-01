Corruption charges against me despite working honestly for 8 yrs: Sisodia

Sticking onto his stance of calling the allegations against him "false", leader on Tuesday in his resignation letter said that it is unfortunate that despite working with honesty and truthfulness continuously for eight years, charges are being levelled against him.

"It is unfortunate that despite working with honesty and truthfulness continuously for eight years, charges are being levelled against me. I and my God know that all these allegations are false. These allegations are in fact nothing more than a conspiracy of cowardly and weak people who are scared of Arvind Kejriwal's of truth. I am not their target, you [Kejriwal] are their target. Because today not only Delhi but the people of the whole country are seeing you as a leader who has a vision for the country and the ability to bring big changes in the lives of the people by implementing it," Sisodia said in its resignation letter to Arvind Kejriwal.

"Today Arvind Kejriwal has become a name of hope in the eyes of crores of people across the country who are facing problems like economic crisis, poverty, unemployment, inflation and corruption," the letter read further.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi ministers and Satyendar Jain resigned from their posts in the state cabinet on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignation. Their resignations will now be sent to Delhi LG VK Saxena.

The development comes two days after Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the .

Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy case.

The apex court suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage and suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court.

"It can not interfere in the matter as it may open the gate of people approaching the top court in every such matter," the court remarked.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to CBI custody for 5 days.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has quizzed Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

Jain is presently lodged in Judicial Custody in connection with another case related to money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

His name surfaced in the matter along with another cabinet Minister of Delhi as well as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the concerned lawyers, CBI has also quizzed Vijay Nair, who is also lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the ED case related to the Excise policy. Nair was granted bail in a CBI case by the Trial court earlier.

Recently, CBI and ED have made several arrests for alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

