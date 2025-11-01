Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Nitish Kumar urges voters to back NDA again, cites improved law and order

Nitish Kumar urges voters to back NDA again, cites improved law and order

Kumar also said that law and order have "remarkably improved" in the state after his government came to power in November 2005

If the NDA government is voted to power again, the state will witness faster development: Nitish | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asserting that "being a Bihari is now a matter of pride", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged people to once again vote for the NDA in the upcoming assembly polls for faster development of the state.

In a video message uploaded by his party, JD(U), on social media on Saturday, Kumar claimed that he has not done anything for his family and the state's growth has always been his priority.

Kumar also said that law and order have "remarkably improved" in the state after his government came to power in November 2005.

"People knew Bihar's situation before we came to power in 2005. We prioritised the restoration of law and order and established the rule of law in the state. Now, being a Bihari is a matter of pride for the residents of the state," the chief minister said.

 

The JD (U) supremo said his government has taken several measures for the empowerment of women, Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, Dalits and those belonging to the weaker section of society and backward classes.

You people have been giving me a chance to serve the state since 2005. We took several measures for the overall development of Bihar. And these efforts will continue further," the septuagenerian said.

He claimed that Bihar has witnessed an "accelerated growth" because of the "NDA government at the Centre as well as in the state.

"And it should continue further. Therefore, you must give another chance to the NDA for the continuation of development measures taken by the double-engine government with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."  If the NDA government is voted to power again, the state will witness faster development, he said.

"I have not done anything for my family...the state's growth has always been my priority. I urge you people to vote for the NDA candidates in the polls and once again give us a chance to serve you and make 'Viksit Bihar' and one of the top states in the country," he added.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

