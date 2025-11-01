Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 01:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Datanomics: Election looms in Bihar, but who's been asking tough questions?

Datanomics: Election looms in Bihar, but who's been asking tough questions?

As Bihar heads for polls on Nov 6 and 11, data shows active questioning by opposition MLAs and fluctuating assembly sittings under the NDA-Mahagathbandhan tenure

illustration: Binay Sinha
premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 1:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The upcoming two-phase elections in Bihar to elect the new Assembly are scheduled for November 6 and 11. The outgoing Assembly saw 146 sittings, and passed 99 bills. On an average, 1,003 questions were raised in the Assembly per MLA, with 63 per cent posed by MLAs from the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, 20 per cent by NDA MLAs, and the remaining 17 per cent by members of other parties.  
Bihar Assembly lost steam after 2022
 
The number of assembly sittings inched up from 32 in 2021 to 34 in 2022. However, this trend reversed in subsequent years, with sittings declining to
Topics : Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly elections NDA government Congress rjd BJP JDU
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon