No FIR against entrepreneurs, traders in UP without investigation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a preliminary investigation be conducted before filing a First Information Report against traders and entrepreneurs.

This move aims to reduce the number of baseless FIRs filed against businesspersons and traders in the state, which frequently results in harassment and undue pressure, according to the official statement from the chief minister's office.

Now, FIR cannot be lodged directly by any person against traders and entrepreneurs.

Following the direction given by the Supreme Court in a case, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken this decision.

It is worth noting that the state government is committed to ensuring that, to accelerate the state's development projects, there is no hindrance to ease of doing business.

"Simultaneously, the government is determined to prevent any form of harassment against entrepreneurs, traders, owners of educational institutions, hospitals, construction companies, hotels, and others, as well as their managerial-level employees," the statement said.

Also Read SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work? FIR filed against BJP's Amit Malviya for "derogatory" posts on Rahul Gandhi FIR against ex-BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, wife over alleged Rs 81cr fraud How a man staying in Delhi five star hotel left with unpaid bill of Rs 58L Govt to bring retail trade policy to promote ease of doing biz: Official LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya district on Saturday morning Weekend Bites: E-transport, falling rupee, moon shot, and horror in court Minister Anil Vij asks DGP for report on cases with pending investigation Strict law needed at universities, says Sourav Ganguly on JU violence case CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya district on Saturday morning

The Yogi government has taken many reformative steps in the past to promote enterprise and business in Uttar Pradesh, including the implementation of 25 new sectoral policies on the initiative of the Chief Minister to establish industries in the state.

As a result of the Chief Minister's efforts, industrialists from all over the world have proposed an investment of Rs 36 lakh crores in Uttar Pradesh.