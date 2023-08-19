CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya district on Saturday morning

Utar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya district on Saturday.

According to the official statement from chief minister's office, Yogi will reach the helipad at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on August 19 at around 11 am.

"CM Yogi's darshan-worship and excursion program is proposed in the district. After this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the tribute and wreath-laying program at the samadhi of Saket resident Pujya Mahant Shri Ramchandra Paramhans Das Ji Maharaj," the statement said.

After this, the Chief Minister will visit Ram Janmabhoomi complex and observe the works of temple construction and later he will participate in other programs.

CM Yogi will leave for Lucknow after a two-hour stay in Ayodhya.

According to District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, all the arrangements have been completed in view of the Chief Minister's arrival.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the security of the Chief Minister.

Yogi Adityanath on Friday along with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, and MoS for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, inaugurated the Youth20 (Y20) Summit on Friday in Varanasi.

Around 150 delegates from G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations converged to discuss the five identified themes of Y20 including Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life, Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance, Health, Wellbeing and Sports: Agenda for Youth.

The Y20 Summit is the culmination of the Inception Meeting at Guwahati, 14 Youth-20 Consultations conducted at prominent educational institutions, Pre Summit at Leh, Ladakh, Brainstorming sessions, Y20 Chaupals and various Jan Bhagidari events conducted across the country in the run-up to the main Y20 Summit. This Summit aims to provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders, contribute to the development of young people, and discuss the Youth agenda on a global platform.