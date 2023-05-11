

If found guilty, Grover and his family can face up to 10 years of imprisonment. Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has lodged a first information report (FIR) against Ashneer Grover, former managing director of BharatPe, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and other members of the family on BharatPe’s complaint. The New Delhi-based fintech giant has accused Grover and his family of defrauding it to the tune of Rs 81.28 crore. EOW now has the power to arrest all the accused.



The FIR has been registered on eight counts of serious cognisable criminal offences. These are related to breach of trust, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery of valuable security, forged documents or electronic record and criminal conspiracy. The FIR read that these have caused a loss of approximately Rs 81.28 crore to BharatPe. The other members of Grover’s family against whom the EOW has registered an FIR include Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain.



In a statement after the FIR, BharatPe said: “We welcome the registration of an FIR by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on the company’s complaint in relation to the criminal offences by Mr Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and other family members… For the last 15 months, the company has been facing a vicious and malicious campaign run by Grover against the company, the board and its employees. The registration of the FIR is a step in the right direction, which unearths various suspicious transactions made by the family for their personal pecuniary gains.” Some of the sections under which the FIR (reviewed by Business Standard) has been registered include 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Accusations against the parties allegedly involved include illegitimate payments to the tune of Rs 7.6 crores to bogus HR consultants (having nexus with the accused) on the basis of 86 false and forged invoices; and inflated and undue payments through passthrough vendors connected to the accused to the detriment of the company. The statement added, “This FIR will now enable the law enforcement agencies to investigate deeper into the criminality and bring the culprits to books… MZM legal is advising us (BharatPe) on the criminal case.”



The other accusations include personal enrichment through reimbursements by Madhuri Jain using self-created fake and forged invoices and destruction of evidence. The FIR alleged Input Tax Credit and payment of penalty to GST authorities (to the tune of Rs 1.66 crore) and sham transactions and embezzlement of Rs 71.76 crore. It alleged dishonest and illegal payments to travel agencies connected to the accused on the basis of false and fabricated invoices for services already availed of from genuine providers.



In his resignation letter in March 2022, Grover wrote: “I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect.” Grover is involved in a legal battle with BharatPe related to allegations about financial irregularities that emerged in January 2022. In March last year, Grover resigned as BharatPe’s managing director and board director.