Weekend Bites: E-transport, falling rupee, moon shot, and horror in court

Also Read

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Byju's yet to pay provident fund for several months to many ex-employees

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Adani Group market cap jumps to 3-month high, adds Rs 45,200 cr on Friday

Lithium to niobium, export ban on 4 critical new energy metals on the table

What's the harm if person provides caste details for Bihar survey, asks SC

SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict on July 21