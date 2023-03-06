Govt to bring retail trade policy to promote ease of doing biz: Official

The government is working to bring a national retail for brick and mortar retail with an aim to promote ease of doing business, a senior official said on Monday.

Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said that the policy would also help in providing better infrastructure and more credit to .

The Department, he said, is also working to bring an for online retailers.

"We want that there should be synergy between e-commerce as well as retail traders," Sanjiv said at a conference on FMCG and e-commerce here.

The Department is also in the process of formulating an insurance scheme for all the retail .

The accident insurance scheme would particularly help small traders of the country, he added.

"The government is trying to do policy changes not only in e-commerce but national retail which will be for physical traders which will be introducing ease of doing business, providing better infrastructural facilities, providing more credit and providing all sorts of benefits to traders," he said.

The Joint Secretary urged the industry to focus on producing high quality products.

