Business Standard

Govt to bring retail trade policy to promote ease of doing biz: Official

Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said that the policy would also help in providing better infrastructure and more credit to traders

Ease of Doing Business | e-commerce policy | trade policy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Department, he said, is also working to bring an e-commerce policy for online retailers.

The government is working to bring a national retail trade policy for brick and mortar retail traders with an aim to promote ease of doing business, a senior official said on Monday.

Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said that the policy would also help in providing better infrastructure and more credit to traders.

The Department, he said, is also working to bring an e-commerce policy for online retailers.

"We want that there should be synergy between e-commerce as well as retail traders," Sanjiv said at a conference on FMCG and e-commerce here.

The Department is also in the process of formulating an insurance scheme for all the retail traders.

The accident insurance scheme would particularly help small traders of the country, he added.

"The government is trying to do policy changes not only in e-commerce but national retail trade policy which will be for physical traders which will be introducing ease of doing business, providing better infrastructural facilities, providing more credit and providing all sorts of benefits to traders," he said.

The Joint Secretary urged the industry to focus on producing high quality products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 13:45 IST

