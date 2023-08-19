Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Minister Anil Vij asks DGP for report on cases with pending investigation

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has directed the state police chief to submit a report within 15 days on the cases in which investigation has been pending for more than one year.

Anil Vij

Anil Vij | Photo: Twitter@ANI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has directed the state police chief to submit a report within 15 days on the cases in which investigation has been pending for more than one year.
In a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur, who recently assumed charge, Vij stated that investigation has been pending in about 3,229 cases in various districts for more than one year and termed it a serious matter.
According to an official statement on Friday, Vij asked the DGP to explain the reasons for the delay in the investigation of these cases and submit a detailed report within 15 days.
He asked the DGP to take necessary action to ensure that all pending cases are investigated and disposed of expeditiously.

Also Read

Did not have intel on possible build-up of tension in Nuh: Haryana HM Vij

As I said I'm with the wrestler, then I'm with them fully: Anil Vij

CM Khattar can update on Nuh issue, he has all the information: Vij

Par panel asks CAT to dispose of cases pending for over 10 yrs on priority

Covid-19: Masks mandatory in Haryana for health workers, says Anil Vij

Strict law needed at universities, says Sourav Ganguly on JU violence case

CM Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya district on Saturday morning

First long-range side swing revolver launched, can hit targets up to 50 m

Rajasthan CM directs officials to form panel on Kota student suicides

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar return to Manipur: CM

Topics : Anil Vij Haryana Government Haryana election communalisation

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon