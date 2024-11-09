Business Standard
No harm will be caused: Khattar on privatisation of power in Chandigarh

He said that the welfare of the employees will be taken care of and it will be ensured that during privatisation, there is no threat to their jobs

Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday ensured that no harm will be caused to any employee regarding the privatisation. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday ensured that no harm will be caused to any employee regarding the privatisation of power services in Chandigarh.

He said that the welfare of the employees will be taken care of and it will be ensured that during privatisation, there is no threat to their jobs.

"...Regarding the privatisation of power services in Chandigarh, the matter was in the High Court. Two days ago, the High Court has given its verdict that privatisation can be done. The UT administration has to take further steps on this. Either it will start or there is an option to go to the Supreme Court. UT administration is pleading for privatisation. It will be ensured that no harm will be caused to any employee. The welfare of the employees will be taken care of and it will be ensured that during privatisation, there is no threat to their jobs...," said Khattar.

 

Notably, the Punjab and Haryana High Court approved the privatization of the power distribution in Chandigarh on November 7, paving the way for private companies in the state to take over the distribution of electricity in the UT.

The move to privatise the UT power distribution services was taken by the administration in 2020 following a union government's directive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Chandigarh Power Project

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

