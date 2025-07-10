Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'No tax notice to Srikanth Shinde, scrutiny part of routine process'

'No tax notice to Srikanth Shinde, scrutiny part of routine process'

Govt sources clarify that Srikanth Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy CM, has not received an income tax notice. The scrutiny was part of a routine selection

Srikanth Shinde

Srikanth Shinde, MP and Son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. (PTI file photo)

Monika Yadav Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Government sources have denied that Srikanth Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has received an income tax notice. The clarification comes amid media reports claiming he had received a tax notice.
 
“No notice has been issued to Srikanth Shinde, son of Eknath Shinde,” a senior Finance Ministry official said.
 
The official added that recent notices were issued as part of routine selections under the Computer-Assisted Scrutiny Selection (CASS) cycle for the assessment year (AY) 2024-25.
 
“The CASS cycle (i.e., Computer-Assisted Scrutiny Selection) for the ITRs filed for AY 2024-25 last year was executed recently. Under the CASS cycle, cases are selected for scrutiny without any human intervention and based on certain pre-defined risk parameters,” the official said. 
 

“Therefore, the notices have been triggered under the CASS cycle due to the case being covered by applicable risk parameters, particularly regarding exemptions,” the official added.
   
“The replies and further process will be taken up under the Faceless Assessment Scheme as per the process,” the official said.
 
The CASS system is a key tool for the Income Tax Department’s risk-based compliance strategy, automatically flagging returns for scrutiny based on anomalies or high-risk indicators. For AY 2024-25, exemption-related claims have drawn particular focus, as per sources.
 

Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Income tax collection

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

