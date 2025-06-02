Monday, June 02, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Op Sindoor delegation scheduled to brief PM Modi on diplomatic outreach

Op Sindoor delegation scheduled to brief PM Modi on diplomatic outreach

Seven multi-party delegations that were sent to 33 nations as part of India's diplomatic outreach effort will brief PM Modi about the outcome of the various meetings held overseas

PM Modi would not just be apprised of the outcomes of the visits, but also the tone of global response to India’s unequivocal fight against terrorism. (Photo: PTI)

Bhagyashree Vaswani
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with members of the all-party delegations that were sent to 33 countries as part of India’s diplomatic outreach effort following the launch of Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting will likely take place in New Delhi on June 9 or 10.
 
The aim of these delegations was to mobilise international opinion against terrorism and assert India’s “zero-tolerance policy.” The delegations included senior political leaders and veteran diplomats from the political spectrum.
 
According to an India Today report, the delegations will brief the prime minister on key developments from the delegations’ visits, these include high stakes meetings, strategic conversations, and the responses of various nations to the Pahalgam attack of April 22 and India’s efforts to counter terrorism.   
 
 

In a show of bipartisan unity, the government sent seven delegations overseas and each of these delegations was led by a prominent Member of Parliament:  
 
  • Shashi Tharoor (Indian National Congress)
  • Ravi Shankar Prasad (Bharatiya Janata Party)
  • Sanjay Kumar Jha (Janata Dal United)
  • Baijayant Panda (BJP)
  • Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)
  • Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party)
  • Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)
 
Saudi Arabia expressed strong support for India’s fight against Pakistani terrorism; Italy suggested enhancing bilateral cooperation; and Indonesia promised to support New Delhi’s anti-terrorism stance at all international platforms.
 
The delegation sent to the UK visited Ambedkar Museum in London to pay tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar. 
South Africa commended India’s “zero-tolerance” approach to terrorism, and France maintained solidarity with New Delhi in combating global threats.
 
According to the report, PM Modi would not just be apprised of the outcomes of the visits mentioned above, but also the tone of global response to India’s unequivocal fight against terrorism.
 
PM Modi will also chair a meeting with the council of ministers on June 4 at 4:30 pm. This will be the first meeting since the launch of Operation Sindoor. 

Topics : Narendra Modi Eknath Shinde Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack international diplomacy diplomacy Sashi Tharoor Ravi Shankar Prasad Sanjay Jha Baijayant (Jay) Panda Kanimozhi Supriya Sule

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

