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No matter how much power we gain, BJP won't leave path of service: PM Modi

Speaking to participants of the Seva Sankalp Yatra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP's approach to governance would remain rooted in service regardless of how high it rises in politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that people remember work done in the spirit of service and bless those who serve | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Dewas (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that from Gujarat to Delhi, service has always been the guiding principle of the BJP's governance and values, and the party will never deviate from the path of service.

Modi made the remarks during a video conference with participants of the Seva Sankalp Yatra, which is being taken out from Vadnagar in Gujarat to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra, involving youth from different states, is being organised to mark Modi's 76th birthday and 25 years of his public life as an elected representative. The participants are currently in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district.

PM Modi said, "From Gujarat to Delhi, service has been the core of our governance and values. When service is at the heart of governance, the resolve of 'Nagarik Devo Bhava' (Citizen is God) is at the heart of every policy." "Our conduct should show that no matter how much power we gain in politics, our fundamental path will remain service. We will never deviate from it, no matter how high we reach," he asserted.

 

Modi emphasised that people remember work done in the spirit of service and bless those who serve.

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"My entire life has been sustained by people's blessings. Their blessings have been my greatest source of energy," he said.

Addressing the Seva Yatra participants, Modi urged them to make service their primary mission. "You must spread the message of service through your actions, you don't have to preach service. We will convey the message of service not through words, but by service," he said.

"Serve people and let your conduct itself deliver the message of service. Seva Paramo Dharmah - service is the highest religion - we will move forward with this spirit," he added During the interaction, a participant said that inspired by Modi, a village in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh has been named 'Modi Phalia'. The entire Gen Z generation stands in support of Modi, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 10:51 AM IST