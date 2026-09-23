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Home / India News / BJP reshuffles state in-charges; Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia get new roles

BJP reshuffles state in-charges; Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia get new roles

The latest appointments expand the BJP's state-level organisational team, with new in-charges and co-in-charges named across several regions

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP announces fresh organisational responsibilities for senior leaders across states and Union Territories. |BJP Flag, BJP(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a fresh list of state in-charges and co-in-charges across states and Union territories as part of organisational changes under national president Nitin Nabin.
 
Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed in-charge of Haryana and Chhattisgarh, while Satish Poonia has been given responsibility for Jammu and Kashmir. Harish Dwivedi has been appointed in-charge of Bihar, while Sanjay Bhatia will oversee Rajasthan. The BJP has also assigned responsibilities for Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, along with several other states and Union Territories.
 
The appointments form part of the wider organisational changes, with senior leaders being given responsibilities across different regions. The party has also named co-in-charges for some states as part of the reshuffle.
 
 

UP, Punjab and Gujarat appointments came earlier

 
The latest announcement follows an earlier set of appointments made in August for three poll-bound states. On August 18, Tawde was appointed Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Patel was named co-in-charge, Satish Poonia was given charge of Punjab, and Tarun Chugh was appointed Gujarat in-charge. The BJP had said the appointments would take effect immediately, while other state in-charges would be appointed in due course.
 

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Topics : Smriti Irani BJP BJP MLAs

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 3:36 PM IST