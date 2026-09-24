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Home / India News / 9 dead after sleeper bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

9 dead after sleeper bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

The sleeper bus caught fire near the 33-km milestone in Greater Noida's Jewar area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday; 20 passengers were rescued safely

bus fire, fire accident

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO confirmed that nine people had perished in the blaze | Image: Screengrab- X/@PTI

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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Nine passengers were killed after a bus travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Bihar caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday.

They said 20 passengers were rescued safely during the incident that took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said the bus, bearing registration number BR32PA8647, was travelling from Kashmere Gate in New Delhi towards Mahoba when it caught fire near the 33-km milestone on the expressway in the Jewar police station area.

"On receiving information, police officials along with local police personnel, a rescue tender, a fire tender stationed at the Jewar toll plaza and four other fire tenders immediately reached the spot and doused the fire," Kumar said.

 

"More than 20 passengers were rescued safely during the operation. When the police and fire service personnel entered the bus amid the smoke, nine people were found dead inside, apparently due to burns or suffocation," he added.

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Kumar said a preliminary investigation indicated that a spark or blast in the air-conditioning system of the bus might have caused the engine lubricant oil to catch fire, following which the blaze spread rapidly.

Police said they are making efforts to identify the nine deceased.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections and the driver and conductor have been taken into custody," police said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, police said.

He has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Greater Noida yamuna expressway Bus accident Fire accident fire safety

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 8:35 AM IST