Home / India News / No penalties for delayed Waqf registration for next 3 months: Kiren Rijiju

No penalties for delayed Waqf registration for next 3 months: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju said that several MPs and social leaders had requested an extension of the deadline, which is December 5, but the Supreme Court declined to grant it after the six-month deadline

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Rijiju emphasised that while the Centre will provide "maximum relief," it remains bound by the law. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that the Centre will not impose penalties or take strict action against mutawallis registering properties on the UMEED portal under the Waqf law for the next three months, following the registration deadline.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said that several MPs and social leaders had requested an extension of the deadline, which is December 5, but the Supreme Court declined to grant it after the six-month deadline.

The Union Minister urged the mutawallis to approach the tribunal, as under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, it has the authority to grant an extension.

 

Kiren Rijiju said, "After making the Waqf Law, we had launched the UMEED portal and a six-month duration was given to the concerned parties to register all the Waqf properties on the portal. Today is the last day, and lakhs of properties have still not been registered. Many MPs and social leaders came to me requesting an extension of the deadline. Till now, more than 1.5 lakh Waqf properties have been registered on the UMEED Portal."

"I assure all mutawallis that for the next three months, we will not impose any penalties or take any strict action on those who register on the 'UMEED' Portal. If you are unable to register, I request that you go to the tribunal. The Supreme Court was clear on its instructions that the date cannot be extended after the six-month deadline, but the tribunal has the authority to extend it further by upto six months," he added.

Rijiju emphasised that while the Centre will provide "maximum relief," it remains bound by the law.

"We try our best to give the maximum relief to our people, but some things are bound by law. Since the Parliament has passed the Waqf Amendment Act, we cannot change the law," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the apex court refused to entertain pleas seeking extension of the 'six-month deadline' time for the registration of Waqf properties as per the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih suggested that the applicants seek the said relief by filing applications before the Waqf Tribunal, as per the 2025 Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

