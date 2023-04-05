close

No plans to stop use of nuclear power in future: Govt in Lok Sabha

Singh said the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for 10 indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors of 700 MW each in fleet mode

Press Trust of India New Delhi
power

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Government does not propose to stop the use of nuclear energy in the future and has approved building 10 atomic power reactors at a cost of Rs 1.05 lakh crore by 2031, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"No, sir," Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said in response to a question from BSP member Malook Nagar who sought to know whether the government proposes to completely stop the use of nuclear energy in future and develop conventional energy sources in a phased manner.

In a written reply to a separate question, Singh said the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for 10 indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors of 700 MW each in fleet mode.

Two 700 MW reactors each are being built at Kaiga in Karnataka, Gorakhpur in Haryana, and Chutka in Madhya Pradesh. Four nuclear reactors will be built at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan, Singh said.

"These reactors are planned to be set up in 'fleet mode' progressively by the year 2031 at a cost of Rs. 1,05,000 crore," the minister said.

Singh said the government has amended the Atomic Energy Act in 2015 to enable the Joint Ventures of NPCIL with Public Sector Enterprises to set up nuclear power projects.

Topics : nuclear power | Jitendra Singh | Lok Sabha

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

