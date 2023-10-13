close
Noida airport: Runway, ATC to be ready by Mar 2024; 7,200 workers stationed

Noida airport

The NHAI officials said the work of the road being built to connect the airport to Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be completed in time

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
The runway and the air traffic control (ATC) tower of the upcoming airport in Noida are expected to be ready by March 2024, according to project officials.
During a review meeting, S P Goyal, the additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and additional chief secretary, Civil Aviation, Uttar Pradesh government, was informed by the officials that about 7,200 workers haver been deployed and construction work is being carried out day and night for timely completion of the Greenfield project.
"First of all, the construction work of ATC tower was reviewed. The ATC tower is to be built with eight floors, out of which the work of six floors has been completed and the work of the last two floors is underway. The height of the ATC tower is 30 meters and the construction will be completed by February 2024," according to an official statement.
"The construction work of the runway at the airport is almost 70 per cent complete. The airstrip work is targeted to be completed by February-March 2024. Goyal also inspected the construction work of the terminal building being constructed at the airport, which is being done at a fast pace," the statement added.
During the on-site review, Goyal was accompanied by Noida International Airport Limited CEO Arun Vir Singh and Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann, COO Kiran Jain, District Magistrate Manish Verma, Yamuna Authority's officer-on-special duty Shailendra Bhatia, among others.
The additional chief secretary also took stock of the construction work of the interchange being built by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Dayanatpur to connect the airport located in the Jewar area of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.
The NHAI officials said the work of the road being built to connect the airport to Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be completed in time.
Goyal issued instructions to speed up the construction work and complete all it within the stipulated period as per the concession agreement of the project, according to the statement.
The airport -- billed to be India's largest upon completion -- is scheduled to open for commercial operations by end of next year after the first phase of development in over 1,300 hectare area.
The airport is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG for the UP government. Tata Projects are the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partners on the project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon