Monday, February 02, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Noida International Airport likely to be inaugurated this month: CM Yogi

Noida International Airport likely to be inaugurated this month: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi said the Noida International Airport at Jewar is likely to be inaugurated this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A view of the Jewar airport’s passenger terminal that is under construction

A view of the Jewar airport’s passenger terminal (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar is likely to be inaugurated this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference here, Adityanath said the airport is ready, and the process for obtaining the aerodrome licence is in its final stages.

"I believe that this month, the airport will be inaugurated by the prime minister," he said.

Once operational, it will become Uttar Pradesh's fifth international airport.

The Noida International Airport is a greenfield project being developed in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

 

The first phase of the project, spread over around 1,300 hectares, was initially scheduled to begin operations in September 2024 and has missed multiple deadlines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Planting bushes, mechanised sweeping urged to curb dust in cities: Minister

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to entertain PIL on process to record caste data for 2027 census

school, Class, Students

Private school fee law to apply from 2026-27 session, Delhi govt tells SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Pune Porsche crash: SC grants bail to three accused in May 2024 accident

S Jaishankar, Paris

Jaishankar set to visit US to participate in critical mineral summit

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi Jewar International Airport Jewar Airport in UP Jewar airport Noida airport project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Stock to Watch TodayRelief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026JKBOSE Class 11th Result OutQ3 Results Today