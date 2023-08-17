Confirmation

Noida Metro begins UPI payment facility at all stations for tickets

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Managing Director Lokesh M inaugurated the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment facility at the Sector 51 metro station on Thursday

Noida-Greater Noida Metro

The UPI facility for purchasing tickets from counters is now functional at all stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro corridor, an official of the NMRC said

Press Trust of India Noida
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Passengers not having change money for purchasing tickets on Noida Metro can now avoid hassle by using the UPI payment facility across all the stations of the rail network.
Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Managing Director Lokesh M inaugurated the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment facility at the Sector 51 metro station on Thursday.
The UPI facility for purchasing tickets from counters is now functional at all stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro corridor, an official of the NMRC said.
The use of cash, credit and debit cards for purchasing tickets at the counter or the NMRC smart card at the customer care centre at stations will continue as usual, the official added.
Built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations.

Topics : noida metro noida UPI Noida Metro Rail Greater Noida

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

