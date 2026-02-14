Noida Metro extension to ease travel for millions of commuters: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the approval for the extension of the Noida Metro (Aqua Line) is a historic decision that will take the connectivity of Noida and Greater Noida to new heights.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The approval given today by the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister @narendramodi jee, for the extension of the Noida Metro (Aqua Line) is a historic decision that will take the connectivity of Noida and Greater Noida to new heights." This 11.6-kilometre project, from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142, will greatly facilitate travel for millions of commuters, he said.

He added that this extension will include eight new elevated stations, and the Botanical Garden will emerge as a major interchange hub.

"This decision will not only accelerate regional development but also further strengthen Noida as a major manufacturing and service hub in the country. Thank you, Prime Minister, for this visionary and public-friendly decision," Adityanath said in the post.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

According to the statement issued by the government on Saturday, after operationalisation of the corridor, Noida and Greater Noida cities will have an active Metro Rail Network of 61.62 km.

Representing an advancement in the city's infrastructure, the extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) acts as a major expansion of the Noida Metro Rail Network, it said.

The corridor will introduce approximately 11.56 km of tracks and improve public transportation in the city, the statement said.

The project will also provide direct connectivity with high-demand corridors, including the interchange at Botanical Garden, Blue Line and Magenta Line. This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of Noida, including commercial hubs and educational institutes, it added.

It will also integrate major tourist attractions, including the Botanical Garden and Sector-93 Park, the statement said.