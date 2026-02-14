CM Yogi calls Delhi air a gas chamber, praises UP's clean environment

Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
While speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, Adityanath stated that one of the biggest global challenges today is environmental degradation

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the renovated Block Development Officer's office in Jungle Kauria, Gorakhpur, the UP government said. (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Likening the air quality of the national capital to a 'gas chamber', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that people in Uttar Pradesh enjoy a clean environment and are not being suffocated, despite all the developmental work.

While speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, Adityanath stated that one of the biggest global challenges today is environmental degradation.

"The environment here is quite good; there is no pollution. Without pollution, there are fewer diseases. Whenever pollution exists, it harms the lungs. If our supply of oxygen is compromised, the entire body suffers," he explained.

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the renovated Block Development Officer's office in Jungle Kauria, Gorakhpur, the UP government said.

 

He shifted his focus to Delhi's air quality, saying, "You see the condition in Delhi? It feels like a gas chamber. The situation is dire; breathing is difficult, and there's a burning sensation in the eyes. Doctors advise those suffering from asthma, as well as the elderly and children, to stay indoors. What kind of life is this?"  He cautioned that any disruption to the environment could lead to similar circumstances. "We are fortunate here; we have development without a suffocating environment," Adityanath added.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 211, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

